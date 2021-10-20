Alabama Announces Medical Cannabis Won't Be Available Until 2022
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Feds warn companies: Fake online reviews could lead to fines
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg gets apology from 'Shark Tank' star over body shaming 'joke'
Aurora James Won't Apologize for Getting Your Attention
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Alexandria closes block permanently for pedestrian use
Did you know that a Pineville business created a crucial part of LSU's Death Valley?
Farewell (For Now) to the Absurd LaGuardia AirTrain
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Live Updates: APD hosting public safety meeting for Garden District residents
Wild mugshot of homeless woman who ‘stabbed Survivor contestant Michelle Yi with rusty saw’ as past arrest revealed
Heavy rains trigger floods in northern India, killing 22
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda
'Russian roulette with children': School board adopts parental choice despite warning
Alexandria woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
LEADING OFF: Dodgers seek NLCS rally as series shifts to LA
What did Billy Porter say about Harry Styles’ Vogue cover?
8 years. $28 million in deposits. The perplexing tale of a three-wheeled car that never arrived.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alabama Announces Medical Cannabis Won't Be Available Until 2022
Thomas Edward - High Times
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Alabama is experiencing some delays getting medical cannabis off the ground—patients will likely need to wait for next year.
Read Full Story on hightimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Is Alabama football vs. Tennessee still a rivalry? Nick Saban, Josh Heupel weigh in
Heisman Trophy odds: Is it a two-player race between Alabama's Bryce Young and Ole Miss' Matt Corral?
Alabama man snags $500K on 'Shark Tank' for company that creates personalized songs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL