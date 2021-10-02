Armed with dusty old maps, activists fight to reclaim beach access in Weekapaug
All
.
Armed with dusty old maps, activists fight to reclaim beach access in Weekapaug
Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal - Providence Journal on MSN.com
10/2/21
The Weekapaug Fire District restricts access to Quonochontaug Barrier Beach. But activists think they may have found a way to get around that.
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
Hocus Pocus 2 Spotted Filming In Rhode Island On TikTok
'Hocus Pocus 2' Spotted Filming in Rhode Island on TikTok
Rhode Island native joins Bangor station as its new sports anchor
