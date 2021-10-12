Arsenic Spurs Recall Of Baby Cereal Sold At Rhode Island Walmarts
Arsenic Spurs Recall Of Baby Cereal Sold At Rhode Island Walmarts
Rachel Nunes - Patch on MSN.com
10/12/21
Trace amounts of naturally occurring arsenic were found in Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart stores in the Ocean State.
