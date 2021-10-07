As heat waves intensify, access to air conditioning can mean life or death
As heat waves intensify, access to air conditioning can mean life or death
Ruben VivesStaff Writer Oct. 7, 2021 5 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
Utilities have funds available to install air conditioning in low-income households, but for one California family, help did not come soon enough.
Heart Doctor Arrested in Hit and Run That Killed Nurse Near Fresno
Bankrupt Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Launched in Fresno, is Sold to Famous Dave's BBQ Owner
Ticking time bombs: California oil spill spurs new calls to ban offshore oil drilling
