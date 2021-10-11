Astro Bob: There will be no aurora Sunday night
Astro Bob: There will be no aurora Sunday night
Steve Wagner - Grand Forks Herald
10/11/21
We may see aurora Sunday night, Oct. 10 … or we may not! And if the sun can't stoke a storm, maybe the Earth will just go it alone.
Read Full Story on grandforksherald.com
