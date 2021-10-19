Audit criticizes Utah health department for lack of innovation
All
.
Audit criticizes Utah health department for lack of innovation
By Bethany Rodgers | Oct. 18, 2021, 10:20 p.m. | Updated: Oct. 19, 2021, 12:05 a.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
10/19/21
A new audit criticizes the Utah Department of Health for failing to innovate and for a strained relationship with local health officials.
Feds seek to revoke Utah's occupational safety program over COVID-19
One month in, Utah 'feels like home' for state's first Afghan refugee
Utah lab to examine DNA evidence from Atlanta child murders
