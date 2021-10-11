Bake wins RC44 World Championship
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
New Hampshire runners perform well at Boston Marathon
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
After A Marathon-Less Year, Boston Gets Its Stride Back
New Hampshire runners perform well at Boston Marathon
A model retirement
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Man sentenced to prison for robbing 3 banks in Massachusetts
1,536 Recent COVID-19 Cases, 372 Under Age 18
New Hampshire runners perform well at Boston Marathon
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rosary is ‘our true weapon’ for facing today’s challenges, says bishop
After A Marathon-Less Year, Boston Gets Its Stride Back
Monday’s holiday could be “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in Concord next year
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bake wins RC44 World Championship
Editor - Scuttlebutt Sailing News
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The final day of the 2021 RC44 World Championship received sun and 15-20 knot winds, initially from the north but
Read Full Story on sailingscuttlebutt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
El fiscal general de Wisconsin pide que se ponga fin a la investigación electoral
Wisconsin attorney general calls for election probe to end
Wisconsin attorney general calls for GOP election probe to end
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL