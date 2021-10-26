Ballad Health, ETSU partner to create nursing center
Ballad Health, ETSU partner to create nursing center
Bristol Herald Courier - Bristol Herald Courier
10/26/21
shares
Ballad Health has invested $10 million to create the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University, the health system announced Monday.
Read Full Story on heraldcourier.com
