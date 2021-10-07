Bears notebook: Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack miss practice
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Golf contenders line up for shot at KVAC Shootout victories
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cross Country: April Schilling powers Amherst past Northampton
Don’t forget your flu vaccine
Some Brunswick High football players removed from team on ‘interim’ basis amid hazing probe
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Leavitt tops in Class B at KVAC state tournament qualifier
Maine Republicans want to reverse many of Janet Mills’ COVID-19 policies
Atlantic Cape President Inducted Into Rutgers Alumni Hall of Fame
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
David Treadwell: On a ‘Just a Little Old’ marriage
BWW Review: Crossroads Theatre Company Presents a Powerful Production of WHEN DAY COMES Through 10/10
Obituary: Melinda Ann Marr Tibbetts
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bears notebook: Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack miss practice
Mark Potash - Chicago Sun-Times
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Hicks has a groin injury. Mack has foot and ribs injuries. Running back David Montgomery will "miss some time" with a sprained knee, but ‘he’s not done for the year,’ coach Matt Nagy said.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back!
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks' Secret Menu Items You Should Order!
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL