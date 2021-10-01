California to be 1st state in nation to require COVID-19 vaccines for school children
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jason Momoa Becomes Duncan Idaho in the Latest Dune Featurette
Caldwell-Pope explains the art of wing defense
Prime Meridian Resources Corp. Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey at Kelly PGM-Cu-Ni Project
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Election denialists smacked down by Idaho Secretary of State
Made in Idaho: Spicing things up with Jalapeno's
Biz Buzz: Car dealership, housing complex underway in Jackson Hole Junction
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
After a gun was found in a girl's backpack, Idaho school district bans students' bags
Idaho uses their speed as they run through NAU effortlessly, 3-1
Doctors warn of growing COVID-19 risks for Idaho kids
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
After a gun was found in a girl's backpack, Idaho school district bans students' bags
Tallying the Cost of Growing Older
MacLennan sues NIC
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Are monoclonal antibodies here? Yes, but not everyone in Idaho can get them
Walk to End Alzheimer's happens Saturday at Kleiner Park in Meridian
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Post Falls tops Lake City, clinches No. 1 seed to regionals
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
California to be 1st state in nation to require COVID-19 vaccines for school children
ABC News - ABC on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
California will add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of required vaccines for school children as soon as it's fully approved by the FDA for adolescents.
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California Becomes First State in US to Mandate COVID Vaccine for Students
The Eagles revisit 'Hotel California' in St. Paul
Making Cycling Safer In Cali — Recent California Initiatives That Put Bicyclist Safety First
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL