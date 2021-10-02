California to become first state to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rains expanding across much of the Plains
A Rock Star’s Next Act: Making Montana a Skateboarding Oasis
Grow Your Own Teacher programs lift off
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City Notebook: Looks like vaccine efforts, incentives paying off in the Hat
Rains expanding across much of the Plains
Group presents park concept to City Council
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
California to become first state to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren
NBCNews - NBC News
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations already required for school kids.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Chaminade women's volleyball completes four match road sweet at Fresno Pacific
Pro-choice activists in Fresno gather at Woman's March
Did you win Saturday's $635M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL