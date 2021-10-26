Candidate Profile: Jim Halloran, Medford City Council
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Delicious food recommendations in Salt Lake
Arizona State vs. Utah Football Prediction and Preview
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Delicious food recommendations in Salt Lake
Salt Lake City airport to expand restaurant, retail space in second phase
A high-stakes season begins for the Utah Jazz against the Oklahoma City Thunder
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Missing in Utah: Missing no longer
Opinion: Utah’s elections are secure and fair
Hundreds without power as strong system hits Utah
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Amazon set to hire 250 workers for new Salt Lake City facility
Detectives arrest suspect in Salt Lake City homicide
Nurses union calls on FTC to investigate sale of 5 Salt Lake City hospitals
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Utah Jazz Confront Elephant in the Room to Keep Stars Long-Term
Delicious food recommendations in Salt Lake
Missing in Utah: Missing no longer
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Candidate Profile: Jim Halloran, Medford City Council
Alex Newman - Patch
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Halloran, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and director of Financial Planning at Harvard, shares why he is running for city council.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Springfield artist sells nightmare fuel for kids and adults
TFS Sports round-up: Boys Cross Country wraps season
The Chart for Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL