Classes teach older adults about avoiding falls and staying active
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Denver Film Festival Returns With In-Person Event for 2021!
6 Cool Denver Murals By One Very Cool Local Artist
Fiddler's Green Reveals 2021 Concert Lineup
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ready to Up Your Chicken Wing Game? Here's How.
Spice Up Your Pizza (and Your Life) With the Most Adventurous Topping Combinations in Denver
Get Spooky With These Halloween Beers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Forget Vampire and Ghosts; Sometimes, the REAL Monsters Are Growing in Your Pipes!
Scare Up Some Spooky Good Times at Cottoncreek Manor in Highlands Ranch!
Don’t Eat in Your Car! (And Other Rules for Keeping It Clean!)
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Fright Acres Haunted House in Parker Destroyed By Fire
11 African Lions at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
Golden Gate Canyon State Park Offering Limited Christmas Tree Permits, Says Colorado Parks Officials
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION' Comes to the Colorado Convention Center
Scare Up Some Spooky Good Times at Cottoncreek Manor in Highlands Ranch!
A Guide to Trick-or-Treat Events Around Denver
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Classes teach older adults about avoiding falls and staying active
Ariana Schumacher - KELOLAND News
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
Independent living residents at Prairie Creek Lodge are learning more about staying active and reducing falls.
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Competing South Dakota hospital leaders team up to discuss how to save rural healthcare in the state
Electricity rates won't increase in South Dakota following Xcel Energy price hike request in Minnesota
I Fell in Love With Motorcycles. But Could I Ever Love Sturgis?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL