During a recent appearance on “ESPN SportsNation”, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes commented on the ‘Rhodes to the Top’ reality show, possibly facing CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, or Adam Cole, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below: On what it was like making the adjustment to reality TV with Rhodes to the Top: “I think it was really more of us learning with production – the folks at TNT were wonderful,