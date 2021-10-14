Cougs head to Tempe
Cougs head to Tempe
ERIN MULLINS - Washington State Daily Evergreen
10/14/21
WSU soccer is on the road again to play fellow Pac-12 rival Arizona State at 7 p.m. Friday in Tempe, Arizona, at the Sun Devil Soccer Stadium. WSU currently has a 10-2-1 overall record and a 4-1-0 conference record.
Read Full Story on dailyevergreen.com
