Could 'San Marco Train's' days of blocking roads be over soon? City Council offers some help
Could 'San Marco Train's' days of blocking roads be over soon? City Council offers some help
Dan Scanlan, The Florida Times-Union - The Florida Times-Union
10/14/21
A City Council bill is one more financial piece toward paying for a federal project to park the dreaded San Marco Train where it won't block people.
Read Full Story on jacksonville.com
