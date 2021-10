COVID-19 Activity 'Headed in The Right Direction' as Weekly Lewis County Cases Fall 28%; Still, 22 Deaths Reported

Cases, 17 Hospitalizations, 22 Deaths Reported Oct. 3-9 Countywide The number of new COVID-19 cases in Lewis County fell by more than a quarter last week and statewide cases continue to decrease, continuing a string of good news as Washington state and its communities trudge through the infectious delta variant.