Dads spend time in Louisiana high school after 23 students were arrested in string of violence
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Denver Film Festival Returns With In-Person Event for 2021!
6 Cool Denver Murals By One Very Cool Local Artist
Fiddler's Green Reveals 2021 Concert Lineup
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Spice Up Your Pizza (and Your Life) With the Most Adventurous Topping Combinations in Denver
How Do You Know If Fish Is Sushi Grade? Let’s Take a Look!
Broaden Your Horizons! These 5 Denver Restaurants Are Rethinking Sushi
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Have You Heard of the Infamous Colorado 'Killdozer'? Well, Now You Have!
Haunted Colorado: The Chilling History of Cheesman Park
America Continues to Face RV Shortage
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Denver's Flight Attendant Self-Defense Program Reinstated By TSA
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Looking to Recruit 220 Volunteer Ushers
2 Tigers at Denver Zoo Test Positive for COVID-19
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Check Out These Hidden Gem Hikes Near (and Through) Denver!
A Guide to Trick-or-Treat Events Around Denver
'FAN EXPO Denver: SPECIAL EDITION' Comes to the Colorado Convention Center
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dads spend time in Louisiana high school after 23 students were arrested in string of violence
Steve Steve - CBS News
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
After a violent week of fighting in school at Southwood High School, a group of dads decided to take matters into their own hands.
Read Full Story on cbsnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tackling the opioid crisis in Central Louisiana
Louisiana health officials outline requirements for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
UTSA vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL