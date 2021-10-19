Diver finds 900-year-old crusader sword on seabed off the Carmel coast
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Diver finds 900-year-old crusader sword on seabed off the Carmel coast
Gct - Greek City Times
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The sword’s discovery suggests that the natural anchorage where it was fornd was also used by ships in the Crusader period.
Read Full Story on greekcitytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Best places to go for 2021 Indiana deer hunting season, plus what else you need to know
'Keep punching': Indiana football seeks to overcome 2-4 start
Disney delays fifth 'Indiana Jones,' several Marvel movie release dates
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL