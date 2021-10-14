Drought-stricken Western towns say no to developers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In U.S. House primary battle, Taffy Howard takes on Rep. Johnson about election integrity
This could be the worst market for a first-time homebuyer, experts say
Hardrockers use strong 2nd half to stop Fort Lewis
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
South Dakota Mines holds Halloween Night at the Museum
Rounds, Heinrich Introduce Indian Buffalo Management Act
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?
Rep. Howard, congressman Johnson discuss immigration as more migrants expected at border
Supply chain issues bring challenges to South Dakota businesses
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
South Dakota Mines holds Halloween Night at the Museum
Rapid City Stevens takes South Dakota Class AA boys cross country title
How Tall is Tomi Lahren?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Drought-stricken Western towns say no to developers
The Counter - The Counter
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
"If we're going to keep on growing and building new things, we need to do this differently and try to make [water] stretch as far as we can."
Read Full Story on thecounter.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound in Human Skin?
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Haunt You Forever
The Difference Between Halloween and Día de los Muertos
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL