Evansville native Preston Mattingly named Philadelphia Phillies' director of player development
Evansville native Preston Mattingly named Philadelphia Phillies' director of player development
Gordon Engelhardt, Evansville Courier & Press - Evansville Courier & Press on MSN.com
9/30/21
Central High grad Preston Mattingly continues to climb the MLB ladder. He has been named Philadelphia Phillies' director of player development.
Read Full Story on courierpress.com
