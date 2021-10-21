Facebook says it will pay French publishers for news content
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Veteran-owned restaurant, ‘Empire Square,’ preserving history in downtown Watertown
Chills under the clock tower
Meet the 2022 South Dakota Teacher of the Year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
South Dakota ready to inoculate state's young people
New infections outpace recoveries in South Dakota, pressing pause on an autumn surge's decline
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 417 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,214; Active cases at 5,696
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pennington County breaks ground on $6.2 million Crisis Stabilization Unit
Yankton Thrive To Receive State Workforce Funds
South Dakota ready to inoculate state's young people
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
South Dakota high school football playoff scores, schedule, livestreams: Oct. 21
Elementary State Honor Choir
Keeping traditions alive during Hobo Week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Facebook says it will pay French publishers for news content
WAVY.com - WAVY
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Facebook said Thursday that it has struck a deal with a group of French publishers to pay for links to their news stories that are shared by people on the social network. The company
Read Full Story on wavy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'New York is only as strong as its workers': Hochul visits Mercy Hospital picket line
Inside Deals: Save Up to 88% — Cuisinart Hand Mixer, 3-in-1 Styling Set, Wireless Headphones
PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain – Kevin Orelli, Town of Huntington Highway Superintendent
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL