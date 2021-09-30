Feeding America: Lending a helping hand at the GBR Food Bank
Feeding America: Lending a helping hand at the GBR Food Bank
Kourtney Williams - BR Proud
9/30/21
As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, all hands are on deck for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as needs are in high demand following Hurricane Ida.
Read Full Story on brproud.com
