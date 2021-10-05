First Fisher House opens in Kansas City for VA Hospital patients, families
First Fisher House opens in Kansas City for VA Hospital patients, families
Russell Colburn - FOX4 Kansas City
10/5/21
For the first time, veterans and their families now have a free place to stay in Kansas City while going through treatment at the VA Hospital.
Read Full Story on fox4kc.com
