First, he thought it was his cat then he realized it was three bobcats in his yard
Jack Perry - Providence Journal on MSN.com
10/15/21
Researchers believe Rhode Island is home to 80 to 85 bobcats. This Narragansett resident filmed 3 of them stalking their next meal in his yard.
