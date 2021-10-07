First Warning Forecast: A few showers to end the week, Soggy this weekend
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
First Warning Forecast: A few showers to end the week, Soggy this weekend
Myles Henderson - WTKR.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Mix of clouds with spotty showers today and tomorrow. More clouds and rain this weekend. Highs linger in the mid to upper 70s.
Read Full Story on wtkr.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lincoln Riley Says Oklahoma's Leadership From Players is 'Very, Very Good'
Omaha duo arrested for kidnapping; bond set in the millions
Nebraska retailers, consumer experts warn of potential holiday inventory shortages
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL