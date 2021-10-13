Florida fines county more than $3.5 million for requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID
Florida fines county more than $3.5 million for requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID
Li Li - CBS News on MSN.com
10/13/21
Leon County says its vaccine requirement was "legally justifiable" and a "responsible action to keep our employees safe."
