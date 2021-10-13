Guilty verdict in fatal Bound Brook shooting of Somerville man upheld
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
NFL Week 6 power rankings: Buffalo Bills are the new kings, Dallas Cowboys inside the top 5
Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: Ron Moscati photo inspired Sabres' French Connection statue
New Kids On The Block bring 'The Mixtape Tour 2022' to Buffalo with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Stuck in a Strength-Training Plateau? Christopher Lee, Buffalo Fitness Trainer, Shares Tips to Restart Your Progress
Buffalo Bills thump Kansas City Chiefs on the night that changed it all in the AFC
Chiefs-Bills reaction, Russell Wilson injury, NFL power rankings and more
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How to watch Buffalo Sabres full 2021-22 NHL season | Schedule, TV channels, live stream
New Exhibit opens Saturday at the Buffalo Museum of Science
Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: Kyle Williams' leadership helped lay foundation for Bills' current success
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Buffalo Bills: 5 bold predictions for the rest of the season after Week 5
Updated Buffalo Niagara Convention Center puts out welcome mat for new business
Bills’ Brian Daboll among favorites for Raiders head coach job: But what about Leslie Frazier?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Titans Game Monday: Titans vs Buffalo odds and prediction for NFL Week 6 game
Buffalo Bills hotels: These are the top-rated places to stay near Highmark Stadium
Team Buffalo seeks new members for Transplant Games of America
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Guilty verdict in fatal Bound Brook shooting of Somerville man upheld
Mike Deak - MyCentralJersey on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Michael Washington is serving a 27-year sentence at Northern State Prison, Newark, for the shooting death of William Roberts on Church Street.
Read Full Story on mycentraljersey.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Jersey governor goes maskless at indoor event despite his own safety recommendations
Obama to stump for Murphy in New Jersey governor's race
What New Jersey's gubernatorial contest tells us about the political landscape
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL