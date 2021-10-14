Home price gains will shrink to 3-5% in 2022, experts say
Home price gains will shrink to 3-5% in 2022, experts say
Jeff Lazerson - Orange County Register
10/14/21
Tight inventory and high rents will offset pressures from higher mortgage rates and inflation, housing economists predict.
Read Full Story on ocregister.com
