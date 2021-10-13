Huge numbers of fish-eating jaguars prowl Brazil's wetlands
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘Stargirl’ Season 2: Eclipso Claimed His Next Victim in Episode 10, Is the JSA Doomed?
Another shot standoff: FDA takes no stance on Moderna’s COVID-19 booster
Area groups seek to help resettle Afghan refugee 'to help them find a sustainable way of life'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
STARGIRL Can't Escape In The New Promo For Season 2, Episode 11; "Summer School, Chapter Eleven"
Another shot standoff: FDA takes no stance on Moderna’s COVID-19 booster
Area groups seek to help resettle Afghan refugee 'to help them find a sustainable way of life'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Huge numbers of fish-eating jaguars prowl Brazil's wetlands
Helen Thompson - Science News
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Jaguars in the northern Pantanal ecosystem primarily feed on fish and caiman, living at densities previously unknown for the species.
Read Full Story on sciencenews.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
What can we expect from Oregon Ducks running backs with CJ Verdell sidelined?
Why 8-year-old Oregon boy has spent more days in COVID quarantine than school
Pac-12 picks: UW's competitive advantage over UCLA; ASU handles Utah; Cal hangs with Oregon
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL