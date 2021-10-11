Idaho Medical Association files complaint against controversial doctor
Idaho Medical Association files complaint against controversial doctor
@HDruzin - Boise State Public Radio
10/11/21
A major Idaho doctor’s association has filed a complaint against a Treasure Valley physician who has repeated misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.
Read Full Story on boisestatepublicradio.org
