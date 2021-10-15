Illinois Investing $15.4M To Boost Wet Lab Development
Illinois Investing $15.4M To Boost Wet Lab Development
BF Staff - Business Facilities
10/15/21
Rebuild Illinois funding to support eight new wet lab centers valued over $90M; $5M to expand Illinois Institute of Technology’s microgrid.
Read Full Story on businessfacilities.com
