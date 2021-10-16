'I'm not into golden showers' Donald Trump declares in bizarre off-script moment
'I'm not into golden showers' Donald Trump declares in bizarre off-script moment
Charlie Herbert - joe.co.uk
10/16/21
Donald Trump has said that he is "not into golden showers," and that his wife Melania would agree it's not something he likes.
Read Full Story on joe.co.uk
