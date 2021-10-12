Inaugural Secret City Improv Fest a success
Inaugural Secret City Improv Fest a success
Oak Ridger - The Oak Ridger on MSN.com
10/12/21
The inaugural Secret City Improv Festival was held over Sept. 24 and 25, 2021 in the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge, TN.
