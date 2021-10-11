Instagram is adding a new 'take a break' feature
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Scooter Hobbs column: Digital age hasn’t reached LSU sideline
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What we learned in Week 9 of Las Cruces high school football: Hawks on track to take district title
Three redistricting options for House finalized
Freddie Lee Clarkston
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City of Carlsbad and Eddy County raise concerns over redistricting maps
What we learned in Week 9 of Las Cruces high school football: Hawks on track to take district title
El Paso Community College student named national athlete of the week for second time this month
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
El Paso Community College student named national athlete of the week for second time this month
NMSU STEM Outreach Center awarded $26.5 million grant to support after-school programs
Playboy in a Dress
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Instagram is adding a new 'take a break' feature
Herb Scribner - deseret
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Instagram will add a new "take a break" feature so teenagers can take a break from harmful content. Read more about the new Instagram "take a break" feature.
Read Full Story on deseret.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Two College of Engineering researchers receive Idaho National Lab appointments
Giant Idaho Grass Carp Caught On Bass Lure Could Be a World Record
Idaho Falls police investigates wallet, purse thefts
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL