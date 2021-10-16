Iowa high school football playoffs 2021: First-round matchups for 2A, 1A, A, 8-Player
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Sunday GPS: Never a Dull Moment When Bolts' Herbert, Ravens' Jackson Meet
Tennessee football vs. Ole Miss: Scouting report, prediction
Tennessee football recruiting: 247Sports analysts impressed with momentum under Josh Heupel
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chargers
The Sunday GPS: Never a Dull Moment When Bolts' Herbert, Ravens' Jackson Meet
Leonard: Washington email leaks are tearing down NFL’s impenetrable facade: ‘It’s only going to get worse’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Week 6 NFL storylines: Chargers can make statement Sunday
Farm Credit Mid-America announces Shooting Hunger scholarship recipients
Leonard: Washington email leaks are tearing down NFL’s impenetrable facade: ‘It’s only going to get worse’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Fall weather, weekend of events come to West Tennessee
The Greenville Christian dilemma: A terrific team nobody wants to play
Get Out!: Jackson celebrates diversity with International Food & Arts Festival
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Iowa high school football playoffs 2021: First-round matchups for 2A, 1A, A, 8-Player
Nathan Ford - The Gazette
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Here are the first-round Iowa high school football playoff matchups for the smaller four classes, 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player.
Read Full Story on thegazette.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa football vs. Purdue: Live updates, analysis how to watch on TV and online
Iowa stays unbeaten, Deville scores four TDs
How our 70 ranked Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 8
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL