Jay-Z And Beyonce's New Orleans Mansion Is Reportedly Up For Sale A Few Months After It Caught On Fire
Jay-Z And Beyonce's New Orleans Mansion Is Reportedly Up For Sale A Few Months After It Caught On Fire
@UPROXX - Uproxx
10/17/21
The building, which is listed for over four million dollars, caught on fire in a simple arson case during the summer.
Read Full Story on uproxx.com
