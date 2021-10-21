Kubik leads Nebraska volleyball to sweep at Iowa
Kubik leads Nebraska volleyball to sweep at Iowa
Brent Wagner - Fremont Tribune
10/21/21
Madi Kubik had 13 kills to lead the ninth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 win against Iowa on Wednesday in Coralville, Iowa.
