LA, Long Beach Port Will Charge Fines For Slow Containers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
2021 40 Under 40 award recipient: Ashleigh Evans
Montclair woman helps relocate Burning Man art near Point San Pablo
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Obsesh Raises $1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Laney Built: Part Five - The Best Chance
California's Reparation Taskforce tackles racial wealth gap
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Oakland could soon reduce speed limits on dangerous streets. Will that make them safer?
Northern California suffers through flooding and mud flows after historic storm
Drought-stricken California pounded by massive storm; San Francisco sees its 4th wettest day ever
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bay Area Rapper, Lil Theze, Killed After Robbery Attempt In Oakland – VIBE.com
10 years ago, OPD violently dismantled the Occupy Oakland camp
Oakland could soon reduce speed limits on dangerous streets. Will that make them safer?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
California Voice: Funding to fight hate crime is a start, but actions matter too
Colts-49ers tonight will have more than each other to face as a massive storm moves through California.
How Northeastern University will transform historic Mills College in Oakland
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
LA, Long Beach Port Will Charge Fines For Slow Containers
City News Service - Patch
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles announced Monday they will begin fining companies whose containers linger at the marine terminals.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Where's my check? 1.15 million California stimulus payments coming this week
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park just raised ticket prices — a visit on the most popular days will now cost you $164
San Jose Sharks' late rally not enough as slow start proves costly
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL