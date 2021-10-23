Last of Eleanor Slater Hospital officials who questioned legality of billing is gone
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Want to travel to the U.S. from New Brunswick? Here's what you need to know
Race is front and center in Ahmaud Arbery case amid slow jury selection
Meet the Keswick Ridge farmer growing apples as old as King Louis XIII
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
White House: Biden to outline filibuster changes in 'weeks'
Arbery slaying trial is a big story in a small town
13 per cent of public sector employees in New Brunswick remain unvaccinated
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
After ‘Rust’ shooting, a look back at other fatal on-set accidents
Norway intel agency: Kongsberg-type attack will happen again
Potential jurors for trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing either know case, defendants or are scared
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Potential jurors for trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing either know case, defendants or are scared
Arbery slaying trial is a big story in a small town
13 per cent of public sector employees in New Brunswick remain unvaccinated
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Last of Eleanor Slater Hospital officials who questioned legality of billing is gone
Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal - Providence Journal on MSN.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Dr. Andrew Stone, the last of the top administrators who questioned the state's Medicaid billing practices, has left before his Nov. 3 resignation date.
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lois B. Mitchell, age 85, of Ogdensburg
🌱 DOT Drops Trial Challenge + Man Died From Stabbing
New behavioral health pharmacy in EBCAP to serve those with mental health and addiction issues
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL