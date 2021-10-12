Lexington activist starts random acts of kindness social media trend
Lexington activist starts random acts of kindness social media trend
WKYT News Staff - WKYT
10/12/21
Devine Carama is well-known for being an advocate for Lexington youth, and now he’s starting a new hashtag on Tik Tok called “random acts of kindness.”
Read Full Story on wkyt.com
