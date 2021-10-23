Lincoln Riley heaps praise on freshman QB Caleb Williams for key 4th down play in Oklahoma Sooners win
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Napoleon, North Dakota, woman injured in rollover 25 years ago meets Jamestown woman who was at the accident scene
The Rink Live hiring 2 new reporters to expand hockey coverage to youth and emerging players
Chew on This: The Taco Depot opens third location
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bowman County capture second-straight cross country state title
Airports in North Dakota, Minnesota look toward potential infrastructure dollars
Cross Country: DLB’s Hanson and Beulah-Hazen’s Busche win individual titles; Rugby girls and Bowman Co. boys win team title
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Davies leads Briar Cliff to win over Jamestown
Legacy Fund committee may hear Bison World request
Airports in North Dakota, Minnesota look toward potential infrastructure dollars
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Like ducks, these Minnesotans have migrated to North Dakota, and love it
Hazen-Beulah's Busche wins Class B cross country title
Motorists Warned to Watch for Deer as Season Approaches
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lincoln Riley heaps praise on freshman QB Caleb Williams for key 4th down play in Oklahoma Sooners win
Dave Wilson - ESPN
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Oklahoma survived another slow start in a 35-23 win over Kansas, and Caleb Williams once again provided a spark, but in an unusual way.
Read Full Story on espn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lincoln Riley After Kansas Win: Oklahoma's Toughest Opponent Right Now Is Itself
Oklahoma Game Book: Caleb Williams' Heroics Help Lift Sooners Past Kansas
Where Was 'Boyfriends of Christmas Past' Filmed? See Cast Stories
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL