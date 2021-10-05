Longer California Wildfire Season Poses New Threat To State's Wildlife
Longer California Wildfire Season Poses New Threat To State's Wildlife
10/5/21
Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn has already taken in more than 1,000 animals this year compared to last, due mainly to wildfire-prevention work like tree-cutting.
