Louisiana Dept. of Education to tackle state's literacy problem
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Oxbow Hotel artist-in-residency mural installation begins in downtown Eau Claire
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie girls, Jacobsen dominant at Chippewa Falls Invitational
The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns to the Pablo Center
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
From Mexico to Michigan: Jorge Gonzalez’s path to K College president
Sean Rowe Reveals Profound & Provocative Stories on ‘The Darkness Dressed in Color Lights’ (ALBUM REVIEW)
Here are Wednesday's high school sports results
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
From Mexico to Michigan: Jorge Gonzalez’s path to K College president
Local jails facing staffing shortages
UND hires interim vice president for student affairs after previous administrator fired following discrimination case
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Watch: Resident Evil Movie Alt Trailer Shows Why Claire Comes Back To Raccoon City
Pilot program aims to reduce homelessness in Eau Claire
Opinion | We still have time to avert a climate disaster
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Louisiana Dept. of Education to tackle state's literacy problem
Vannia Joseph - KLFY
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Forty million dollars in stimulus money is being allocated to fight Louisiana’s reading problem. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley said
Read Full Story on brproud.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Louisiana high school student allegedly inspired by TikTok challenge punches teacher in classroom
Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls football: Scouting report and prediction
Louisiana Central's mission to promote, help businesses and grow Central Louisiana
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL