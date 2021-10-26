Louisiana governor ends mask mandate, except at some schools
Louisiana governor ends mask mandate, except at some schools
Melinda Deslatte - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he’s largely ending Louisiana’s nearly three-month-old indoor mask mandate since the state has emerged from its latest coronavirus spike
Read Full Story on apnews.com
