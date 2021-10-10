Louisiana State Police Trooper shot and killed in the line of duty
Louisiana State Police Trooper shot and killed in the line of duty
Vallery Maravi - My ArkLaMiss
10/10/21
During a briefing on late Saturday night, head of the Louisiana Police, Lamar Davis, said Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was shot and killed on the morning of October
Read Full Story on myarklamiss.com
Analysis: Louisiana school systems split on quarantine rules
Medical marijuana grower widens operation to north Louisiana
Investigation continues into La. trooper's murder
