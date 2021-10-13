LSU Health Shreveport detects new COVID-19 Variant in Louisiana
LSU Health Shreveport detects new COVID-19 Variant in Louisiana
KATC News - KATC
10/13/21
LSU Health Shreveport says it is the first in the state to sequence and report that a new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Louisiana.
Read Full Story on katc.com
