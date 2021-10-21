Lt. Gov. Polito visits Worcester preschool program to celebrate Mass. STEM week
Lt. Gov. Polito visits Worcester preschool program to celebrate Mass. STEM week
10/21/21
Children at Greendale Head Start high-fived Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who visited the federally-funded preschool program during Massachusetts STEM Week.
