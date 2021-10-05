Luis Rojas out as New York Mets manager after two seasons as team declines contract option
Luis Rojas out as New York Mets manager after two seasons as team declines contract option
Justin Toscano - Yahoo! Sports
10/5/21
After two seasons, neither of which ended in a postseason appearance, Luis Rojas is out as New York Mets manager.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
