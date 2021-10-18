Massachusetts averaged 938 new COVID cases a day since Friday as hospitalizations show little improvement
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Framingham State nears 100% vax compliance; three students withdrew due to mandate
World War II-Era Eatery Closing In October: Patch PM
With Greek Festival postponed, St. Spyridon set for Gyro Fair Oct. 2-3
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Poor air quality recorded in MA, RI during 2020
How Colin Powell Made An Impact In Massachusetts
Worcester Candidates React To Anti-Gay Comments In Schools Race
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
'No sign of relief': Worcester gas prices rise to $3.24 per gallon
Bulbs.com, the online authority in LED lighting for businesses, has sights set on a strong finish for 2021
New cases of COVID-19 decline slightly in Mass.; up 2.9% in Middlesex County
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How Colin Powell Made An Impact In Massachusetts
Bulbs.com, the online authority in LED lighting for businesses, has sights set on a strong finish for 2021
Monday 7: Flu Shots, Police Body Cameras, Litter Week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Massachusetts averaged 938 new COVID cases a day since Friday as hospitalizations show little improvement
Noah R. Bombard |
[email protected]
- MassLive
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The state's Department of Public Health released an updated COVID report on Monday that includes data from the weekend.
Read Full Story on masslive.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
These are the top public elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report
Meet the Massachusetts artist who has painted the iconic Green Monster hundreds of times
Massachusetts' flu season is starting more active than the past 3 years
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL